Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

China raises Kashmir issue during closed Security Council meeting

50 mins ago
China raises Kashmir issue during closed Security Council meeting

China has expressed concern over the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir. It raised the matter during a closed UN Security Council meeting in New York recently in light of a letter sent by Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din that he had sent a letter on December 12 to the Security Council, urging it to take notice of the situation in Kashmir.

This was my seventh letter, he said, adding that he informed the Security Council that India’s actions were putting regional peace and security in danger.

After these new steps India took, it was my responsibility to send another letter, said the minister. He said from January 2019 till now, India has perpetrated over 3,000 ceasefire violations and targeted over 300 civilians.

I also pointed out that the fence border along the Line of Control has been cut in multiple sectors, said Qureshi, adding that they fear India may engage in a false flag operation.

We have doubts about their intentions, he said. They have also deployed Brahmos Missiles and Spike Missiles for use across the Line of Control and conducted numerous missile tests since August, he explained. These are anti-tank guided missiles, he added.

He believes these measures are connected with India’s August 5 move to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy.

China has brought this matter to the fore for us, he said, adding that this is the second time the Kashmir issue has been taken to the Security Council. It had been 50 years since it was discussed before this, he said.

China has asked UN military observers to investigate the situation and brief the Security Council on its findings, said Qureshi. We believe a briefing will soon be held and we’ll be told how much weight our doubts hold, he said.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan has raised the issue of the rights violations in Kashmir everywhere it can. But India’s real face has been uncovered, not just in Kashmir but also through hundreds of protests across the country by its own people, he said, referring to the anti-Citizens Amendment Act protests.

He said India is no longer the secular state it once was. Now countries such as the US, UK and Canada are issuing travel advisories for it, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
China Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
india, china, kashmir, shah mahmood qureshi, un security council
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.