Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Health

Chilli peppers can reduce risk of heart disease, stroke: study

26 mins ago
Chilli peppers can reduce risk of heart disease, stroke: study

Photo: AFP

Good news for spicy food lovers. Eating chilli peppers regularly can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a new study from Italy.

The health status and eating habits of 22,811 people from Molise, a region in Italy, were tracked over eight years. Scientists found that the risk of dying from a heart attack was 40% lower among those eating chilli peppers at least four times per week. Death from strokes was reduced by 61%.

“An interesting fact is that protection from mortality risk was independent of the type of diet people followed,” said lead author Marialaura Bonaccio, an epidemiologist at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute (Neuromed), reported the CNN.

“In other words, someone can follow the healthy Mediterranean diet, someone else can eat less healthily, but for all of them chilli pepper has a protective effect,” she said.

This protective effect is believed to be a result of capsaicin in chillies, a chemical that provides heat and reduces inflammation. Previous studies on consumption of chillies have shown that they can also boost immunity and help in weight loss.

