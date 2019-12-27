Children want people to stop throwing trash in Swat

Children in Swat are done with people throwing trash at tourist spots. The children picked up trash from different areas and encouraged people to stop littering.

“We cleaned these sites because we want people to know that they shouldn’t litter and take care of the places they visit,” a child told SAMAA Digital.

It is important that the government takes measures to stop the cutting of trees as well, the child added.

A teacher of the students also accompanied them to the drive. He said that nature is very important. The plants and trees are cut for no reason. People should realize that their important and join the fight against climate change, he added.

Another child suggested that people should just throw their trash in the bags they bring food in.

