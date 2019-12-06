Child loses eyesight after his teacher beats him, claims father

A second grader in Vehari reportedly lost his eyesight after being beaten by his teacher, his father told the police on Friday.

The child, who lives in old Lari Adda, is a student of the Government Primary School in 9/11 Wb.

The teacher beat the child because he went to the washroom without informing her, the child’s father said. When the child returned home, his head was swollen and we took him to a nearby hospital, he added. The doctors then referred the child to Nishtar Hospital in Multan. The child was treated for a few days and then the doctors told his family that he has lost his eyesight because of the severity of his injury.

The father, who sells fruits for a living, has asked the Punjab chief minister to take notice. “This nothing but cruelty,” he remarked.

After the incident was reported, the provincial education minister summoned a report from the deputy commissioner on the issue.

