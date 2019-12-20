Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Chief Justice Khosa hears his last case

60 mins ago
Chief Justice Khosa hears his last case

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard his last case at the Supreme Court on Friday morning.

The case was a petition filed by a woman, seeking the cancellation of a suspect’s bail. The woman, a resident of Murree, had approached the court to get the bail of a man who opened fire in her house cancelled.

Justice Khosa observed that the petition had not been filed in the high court.

He also said that the bail will affect the trial. The petition was withdrawn and the petitioner directed to file the appeal in the high court instead.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
