Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Chief Justice Khosa expresses regret over Lahore hospital attack

1 hour ago
Chief Justice Khosa expresses regret over Lahore hospital attack

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa expressed on Thursday “immense regret” over lawyers’ attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

“Whatever happened in Lahore yesterday, we immensely regret that,” Chief Justice Khosa remarked.

He said state institutions were to be strengthened but the PIC incident hurt the entire [legal] community.

The remarks came during the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the Balochistan government employees.

A mob of angry lawyers had stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Wednesday morning. They had tortured doctors, damaged the equipment and set fire to vehicles.

Three patients had died at the hospital as they could not get medical attention, according to Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

But the doctors had put the figure at 12.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
