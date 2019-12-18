Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Changes should be made to the anti-narcotics law: Sindh govt

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Sindh government requested the federal government to add changes to its anti-narcotics law in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Law Wednesday.

The proposition was made to stop the consumption of harmful drugs in the province.

“We do not have any law against the use of drugs such as cocaine, heroin and ice,” said Karachi East DIG Amir Farooqi. “People consuming and trading these drugs are caught but are not punished,” he said.

“If a person is caught with one kilogramme of crystal, they are easily granted bail,” Farooqi said.

Members of the committee urged the federal government to take action. “The federal government should take notice of this and make amendments to its anti-narcotics law,” suggested Karachi West DIG Amin Yousafzai.

The money earned by smuggling drugs is then used for criminal purposes, according to the Sindh police.

It was also revealed that hookah, main puri and gutka are widely consumed throughout the province.

Sindh Cabinet discusses increase in gas prices

The Sindh Cabinet condemned the increase in gas prices and demanded the federal government to provide the province with its rightful share of gas.

“According to the law, it is our basic right to get gas first,” said Adviser to the Sindh CM Murtaza Wahab. “Gas load shedding is still done in different parts of the province due to which commercial and domestic users of the commodity suffer,” he said.

Wahab disapproved of the increase in gas prices and said it’s difficult for the poor to afford basic necessities already.

“The decision to increase the gas price should be taken back,” he remarked.

A new law on police reforms was passed in the meeting and the formation of a Public Safety Commission was initiated. Traffic fines were also increased to ensure people follow traffic rules.

The traffic police will devise a detailed plan and present it in the next meeting, according to the Sindh officials.

