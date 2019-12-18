Causes of militancy are political, ideological and religious: CJP Khosa

File photo

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Wednesday that causes of terrorism and militancy in the world “are either political, ideological or religious”.

“In a very recent judgment, the Supreme Court talked about militancy and terrorism so as to identify what kind of activity is this we are dealing with,” CJP Khosa said in a ceremony in Islamabad.

“All these activities take place because of some causes and those causes are either political, ideological or religious. Mainly, these are the three different categories.”

Quoting the judgment, the country’s top judge said that history was full of references where like-minded groups of people had resorted to violence as a tool to achieve political, ideological or religious goals.

Giving another example, the chief justice said the western world declared the ones who fought against Russia “mujahideen”, adding that the same “mujahideen” were declared terrorists after 9/11.

During his speech, CJP Khosa said some of the best lawyers and police officers were being sent to merged tribal districts to improve the standard of legal practice and prosecution there.

Courts were also focusing on training of judges, lawyers and other judicial officers, he added.

