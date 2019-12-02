Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Case lodged against Students March participants, Alamgir Wazir, Iqbal Lala

4 hours ago
The Lahore police have registered a sedition case against Iqbal Lala, the father of Mashal Khan, and other participants and organisers of the Students Solidarity March that took place across the country on November 29.

Another participant, Alamgir Wazir, who is the nephew of MNA and PTM leader Ali Wazir, was arrested.

The case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on behalf of the state against the march’s organisers, including Ammar Ali Jan, Iqbal Lala (the father of Mashal Khan who was lynched over allegations of blasphemy at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan), Mohammad Shabbir and 250 to 300 other unidentified participants. The complaint was filed by sub-inspector Muhammad Nawaz.

The students have been accused of making speeches that incited the marchers against the state and its institutions through ‘hateful slogans’, according to the FIR.

“The identification of the students who attended the rally can be made by PPIC3 cameras,” the report stated.

Alamgir Wazir, an alumni of the University of Punjab, was taken into custody on November 30, while an FIR against him was lodged on December 1. He was also the chairperson of the Pakhtun Council at the university.

The students of the council have been protesting against the arrest outside the house of the vice-chancellor of the University of Punjab.

Supporters have condemned the arrest and have taken to social media to demand his release.

Ammar Ali Jan, one of the organisers and a lecturer at FC College tweeted, “We have been nominated in an FIR. We met governors who assured us of support. Ministers tweeted in our support. Protesters gathered and dispersed peacefully.”

He questioned if anyone from the government could be trusted. “We are peaceful citizens and will remain undeterred,” he claimed.

The FIR also included sections 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the PPC, Section 6 (punishment) of the Punjab Sound System Act and Section 16 (dissemination of rumors, etc) of the of Maintenance of Public Order.

Alamgir Wazir was presented in a local court in Lahore on Monday. The court rejected the police’s request for physical remand and sent Wazir to jail on judicial remand for 14 days. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 17.

Other participants nominated in the case, Ammar Ali Jan and Kamil Khan, have been granted interim bail against a surety of Rs50,000. The next hearing will be on December 16.

