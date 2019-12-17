Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistan Army says Musharraf can ‘surely never be a traitor’

3 hours ago
Pakistan Army says Musharraf can 'surely never be a traitor'

File photo: AFP

File photo: AFP

The Pakistan Army said on Tuesday that the “due legal process” was not followed in the high treason case against its former chief Pervez Musharraf.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the army received the decision of the special court handing Musharraf a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution “with lot of pain and anguish”.

“An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor,” the ISPR statement said.

On Tuesday morning, a special court awarded Pervez Musharraf the death penalty under Article 6 of the Constitution in a high treason case.

The ISPR’s statement said that Musharraf was denied the “fundamental right of self defence” and the case was concluded in haste.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said the statement.

 
