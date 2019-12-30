Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
Burning angeethi suffocates bride to death in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019
Burning angeethi suffocates bride to death in Lahore

A woman choked to death and her husband fell unconscious in Lahore Factory Area Sunday.

Sawera, 20, got married to Waseem over the weekend. The couple had slept while keeping a coal angeethi (stove) burning to beat the cold at night. The room filled with poisonous gases.

Neighbours said when Sawera’s family bought the newlyweds breakfast the next morning and the room door didn’t open, they broke the lock and found them both unconscious.

The couple was rushed to the hospital where Sawera was pronounced dead while her husband is in critical condition.

Police says the water and milk found in their room have been sent to a lab for testing.

