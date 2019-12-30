Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market

No casualties have been reported so far

A building collapsed in Karachi’s Timber Market on Monday afternoon. It was constructed 15 years ago.

The Sindh Building Control Authority had gotten the six-storey building the vacated a few hours ago after it started to tilt. It comprised 21 apartments.

Rescue teams have reached the site and the area has been cordoned off.

The gas and electricity connections to the building have been suspended.

Ashkar Dawar, the director of the SBCA, said that there are more than 300 old and dangerous buildings in Karachi.

"We want to get them demolished but their occupants are unwilling to vacate," he told SAMAA TV.

He remarked that the members of the SBCA's technical committee on dangerous buildings are reaching the site of the collapsed building after which they will share more details.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.