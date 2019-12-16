Brother, uncle accused of killing Karachi woman for ‘honour’

Two men have been suspected of murdering a woman in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters in the name of honour, according to the police.

The men were identified as the woman’s brother and uncle, Khan Saeed and Taj Ali. They had shot her at her house on December 11.

“She had married against her family’s wishes after which Peshawar’s jirga had been hearing the case,” said a police officer. A jirga is a traditional assembly of leaders that make decisions by consensus and according to teachings of the Pashtunwali.

The woman was murdered on the orders of the jirga, seven years after her marriage.

A case has been registered against the two men by her husband, Yousuf. Further investigations are under way.

