British police hand over key evidence in Imran Farooq murder

A three -member team of the British police handed over key evidence in the Imran Farooq murder case to an Islamabad ATC on Monday.

They presented the murder weapons–a brick and two knives– as well as CCTV footage of the murder.

Farooq was an MQM leader who was murdered in London on September 16, 2010. The British police have been investigating his murder.

During Monday’s hearing, the police also submitted a crime scene diagram and map as well as the fingerprint reports from the scene.

They also informed the court about details of the main suspect Mohsin Ali’s admission to the UK. They submitted his admission documents and college records.

They have also begun recording their statements.