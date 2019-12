Afzal Khan, member of the British parliament from Manchester, recited oath of his office in Urdu.

Khan shared the video of his oath-taking in the British parliament on his Twitter handle.

“Thrilled to be back in parliament as an MP for Manchester,” Khan said in his tweet.

“I am proud to represent a city where over 200 languages are spoken.”

He said he took the oath in Urdu to honour his father who served in the British Indian Army.

