Bollywood stars condemn use of force against Delhi students

Many Indian superstars have condemned the use of force against students in New Delhi after videos and photos of the police beating the youth went viral on social networking platforms and the mainstream media also aired them.

Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the police action against students in the country’s capital.

My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 16, 2019

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee said he was “with the students and [support] their democratic right to protest”.

There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.

With the students and their democratic rights to protest ! I condemn violence against protesting students!!!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 16, 2019

Actor and producer Pooja Bhatt asked the people of India to raise their voice against the use of force against the protesting students.

To speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men. India is burning. One can’t be mute anymore. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 16, 2019

“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students,” Rajkummar Rao tweeted.

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Dia Mirza also voiced support for students in her tweet and said: “Seeing videos of peaceful protesting students being dragged and beaten up is a visual that will be hard to forget.”

I stand in solidarity with the students of India. pic.twitter.com/OCl8gH276B — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 16, 2019

“This is not the time to sit back. Let’s stand united to the idea of India,” she said.