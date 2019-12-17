Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bollywood stars condemn use of force against Delhi students

December 17, 2019
Bollywood stars condemn use of force against Delhi students

Policemen are using force to disperse protesters in New Delhi. (Photo @NeerajKundan/Twitter)

Many Indian superstars have condemned the use of force against students in New Delhi after videos and photos of the police beating the youth went viral on social networking platforms and the mainstream media also aired them.

Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the police action against students in the country’s capital.

“In a democracy like ours, it’s sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests,” Malhotra tweeted.

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee said he was “with the students and [support] their democratic right to protest”.

“I condemn violence against protesting students,” he tweeted.

Actor and producer Pooja Bhatt asked the people of India to raise their voice against the use of force against the protesting students.

“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students,” Rajkummar Rao tweeted.

Dia Mirza also voiced support for students in her tweet and said: “Seeing videos of peaceful protesting students being dragged and beaten up is a visual that will be hard to forget.”

“This is not the time to sit back. Let’s stand united to the idea of India,” she said.

 
cab delhi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.