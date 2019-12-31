Bolan University teachers, students stage protest, ask for their rights

The teachers, employees, and students of the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences in Quetta have been staging a protest for the last five days. They have asked for the university administration to amend the BMC act to protect their rights.

They have set up protest camps outside the university.

The Bolan University should be restored as BMC College after amending the law passed in 2017, the protesters have said.

They have even asked for the mess allowance and district quota system to be restored at the university.

The protesters have threated to stage demonstrations at press club, provincial assembly, and the CM and governor houses, if their demands aren’t met.