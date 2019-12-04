Body of child killed for ‘honour’ exhumed for DNA sample

A Dadu medical board exhumed the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was reportedly stoned to death, to take DNA samples on Wednesday.

The medical board said that no initial evidence has been found that the child was stoned to death. It said that she was hit by a heavy object on the head.

“It looks like a heavy object either fell on her head or she was hit by it. We did not find any minor injuries as such,” a member of the board said, adding that a conclusion can be reached only after further investigation.

The four-member board reached Wahi Pandhi near the Sindh-Balochistan border for the exhumation.

A nine-year-old child was reportedly stoned to death in Dadu on November 21. The Dadu police had asked for a judicial magistrate to allow them to exhume her body so a medical examination could be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of her death.

Police had arrested the child’s father and another suspect in the case. They have been remanded into police custody.

SP Farrukh Raza said that the police are conducting raids to arrest three absconding suspects, including Samiullah, Ali Nawaz Rind and Taj Muhammad.

The child was killed after a jirga declared her to be a kari. Her relatives stoned her to death and she was buried in the Lali Lak graveyard, according to the police. The police swung into action after a picture of the child’s grave went viral on social media Saturday night.

They believe it was an honour killing case.

