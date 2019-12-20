Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Blasphemy case against PM Imran Khan rejected

4 hours ago
Blasphemy case against PM Imran Khan rejected

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court has rejected the blasphemy case against Prime Minister Imran Khan and declared it unfit for trial.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah had reserved the verdict in advocate Saleemullah Khan’s petition on Thursday and announced it on Friday.

The petitioner had asked the court to disqualify the premier under Article 62 (1)(e) and (f). He cited some remarks by PM Khan and had alleged that they were blasphemous in nature and that the prime minister “does not possess adequate knowledge of Islam”.

“A person’s faith or belief is not open to be questioned by any other person. Moreover, a mistake or error committed by a person while addressing a public gathering cannot be treated as blasphemous when the facts and circumstances clearly establish that he or she could not have intended to commit such an offence,” ruled the court.

“Faith or religious belief is a personal matter and should not be questioned by others. Likewise, extreme caution has to be exercised in making allegations relating to blasphemy,” it noted.

It said the adequacy of Islamic knowledge cannot be measured or determined by a court. It dismissed the petition on the basis of being frivolous.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Lahore police raid house of PM Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi
Lahore police raid house of PM Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.