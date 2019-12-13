Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Bilawal Zardari: PPP ready to fight back against selected government

54 mins ago
Pakistan Peoples Party is all ready to fight back against the selected and incompetent government, said its chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a Karachi event on Monday. We will no longer tolerate any political puppets, he remarked.

“Our leaders are just mere puppets.”

The party has given a clear message to the “selected government and their facilitators” that the nation is standing with us, he said. The support of people is the true reflection of your power, Bilawal added.

PPP is the only party that fought Zia’s dictatorship and we are now ready to fight this “selected government”, said the PPP scion.

He announced that the party will unveil its public agenda during its Rawalpindi. “We are starting a new fight after December 27.”

The PPP will hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh to commemorate the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated at the site 12 years ago.

“The third generation of the party is headed to Rawalpindi. Will you all join me?” He asked a charged audience. “I want you all to support me like you supported my mother.”

He remarked that Asif Ali Zardari is returning to Karachi tonight and he will be provided with medical care.

