Bilawal says he won’t appear before NAB

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he won’t appear before the National Accountability Bureau in an inquiry pertaining to illegal transfer of money.

NAB has summoned him today (Tuesday). It has claimed that Bilawal was the CEO of the Zardari Group in 2011. An agreement was signed between the Zardari Group and Bahria Town in 2011 and Rs1.2 billion were transferred into their accounts, the bureau has said. Bilawal was present in Pakistan at the time and his signature was even on the audit of the accounts.

“This is an illegal notice,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday night. We had told them before that we won’t be able to appear in the inquiry because I am busy with arrangements for my mother’s death anniversary. “They knew my schedule from before.”

In Pakistan, the law doesn’t even allow a person to observe their parents’ death anniversary properly, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.