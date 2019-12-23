Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Bilawal refuses to appear before NAB on Tuesday: lawyer

1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the head of the PPP, will not be appearing before NAB tomorrow (Tuesday) despite being summoned.

NAB Rawalpindi has summoned him for investigations in the fake accounts case.

According to his lawyer, Farooq H Naek, he has submitted his written reply to NAB’s questions and will not be appearing before it. He is, however, in Islamabad.

NAB rejected the previous reply the PPP chairperson had submitted to its questions. It warned him of action under the NAB Ordinance if he does not appear before it, but he has decided not to go.

NAB says he was the CEO of the Zardari Group in 2011 but Bilawal says he was not in Pakistan from 2011 to 2012 and therefore was not the CEO.

Several political leaders have been arrested after not appearing before NAB when summoned. Some of the most prominent include former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was arrested on the motorway, and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who was arrested while visiting her incarcerated father at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

Both leaders had only missed a single NAB summons.

