Bilawal kicks off three-day anti-polio campaign in Balochistan

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kicked off on Sunday a three-day anti-polio campaign in Balochistan by administering polio drops to children in Quetta.

The anti-polio campaign in the province will formally begin tomorrow and at least 400,000 children will be administered polio vaccines during the three-day drive.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Quetta, Bilawal said that the party will observe former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.

The PPP leader criticised the federal government for “attacking” the PPP government in Sindh and said that the 18th constitutional amendment was under attack in the country by the “selected” government.

The rulers are not elected but selected, he told his supporters and added that the government is putting the burden of its incompetence on the people.

Billionaires were given bailout while houses were snatched from the poor in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Bilawal said.

