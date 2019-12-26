Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Bilawal criticizes govt for excluding over 800,000 women from BISP

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised on Thursday the government for excluding more than 800,000 women from the Benazir Income Support Programme.

In his statement issued to the media, the PPP chairman termed the government’s decision an “attack on empowerment of poor women”.

“The rulers are distributing government resources only among the moneyed class,” he lamented. “The government wants poverty and unemployment to prevail in the country.”

Bilawal said the government had already taken a U-turn on its promises to provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to the masses.

He held the federal cabinet responsible for the “economic attacks” on the poor people of the country.

The PPP chairman said they would strongly oppose the government’s decision on every forum.

“We won’t let anti-people policies of the government be implemented,” he promised.

