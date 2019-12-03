Bannu SP robbed by fake CIA officers in Islamabad 

Bannu SP Nisar Ahmed Khan and his wife were robbed by fake CIA personnel on Islamabad’s Margalla Road.

The police officer was driving his car when fake CIA personnel intercepted the vehicle and asked him to stop the car. They then asked him to show them documents for his vehicle. The police officer was searching for the documents when the personnel pointed a gun at his wife and robbed 8 tolas of gold from her.

SP Khan then registered a case at the Shalimar police station.

He said that the case was filed on November 30 yet the police have taken no action. “I used to think that Islamabad is very safe but now I think otherwise,” he remarked while speaking about the robbery.

