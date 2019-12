An anti-terrorism court sentenced a police officer to life imprisonment for his involvement in the murder of his partner in Balochistan’s Sibbi.

The policeman also has to pay a fine of Rs200,000.

Judge Nasir Khan Yousufzi said that Waheed’s sentence will increase on failure to pay the fine.

On June 17, 2012, Waheed shot and killed ASP Arshad Bangalzai, the court said.

