Bahria Town inaugurates 35,000 sq-ft mosque in Rawalpindi

A new mosque was inaugurated in Bahria Town in Rawalpindi’s DHA Phase I on Saturday.

The mosque was inaugurated by Bahria Town’s Country Head for Sales Shahid Qureshi. Also present at the inauguration was religious scholar Maulana Raza Saqib Mustafai.

The Mohammad Sarwar Mosque is a two-storey structure spread out over 35,000 square feet. It can accommodate 1,000 worshippers.

Inspiration for the mosque’s design has been taken from Iranian, Turkish and Multani mosques.

There is also a separate space for 150 women to pray. Special arrangements have also been made for people with disabilities to use the mosque.

