Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Local

Bahawalpur hall offers discount to those getting married again

1 hour ago
First wife required to make the booking

A wedding hall in Bahawalpur is offering special packages to men looking to get married for the second, third or fourth time.

Al-Farooq Marriage Hall on Jail Road will offer a 50% discount to men getting married for the second time, 75% to those who are marrying for the third time and men getting married for the fourth time will be able to host their valima for free at the hall.

The owner, while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din, shared that he thought of offering packages because many people complained to him that they find getting married again too expensive.

“Many people have told them that they can’t afford second weddings, so I thought of giving them an offer and making their lives a little simpler,” he said.

“We are in the business of bringing people together, we don’t want relationships to fall apart,” the owner added.

The booking, however, requires certain conditions. The first wife is required to make the booking for the second wedding of her husband.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
