Bags of human bones found in Karachi’s Nazimabad

2 hours ago
Bags of human bones found in Karachi’s Nazimabad

Bags of human bones were found on Wednesday in the Anu Bhai Park in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

During the digging for the construction of the Green Line BRT, a massive number of bags were found.

The bones were in cloth sacks, according to witnesses.

The police reached the park immediately and have sent the bones to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for forensic tests. They believe the bones are medical waste.

“The reports from the hospital will determine whether the bones are of a man or a woman,” said a police officer.

“Earlier, unidentified dead bodies brought to hospitals were used for medical practices,” said Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho. “But these practices don’t take place now.” These bones must be old, she added.

