Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
Bad weather delays Islamabad flights again

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Bad weather delays Islamabad flights again

Photo: AFP

The flight schedule for national and international flights taking off and landing at the Islamabad International Airport was affected on Saturday due to bad weather.

The flight to Gilgit, PK603, was delayed by two hours and 40 minutes and PK325 travelling to Quetta was delayed by one-and-a-half-hour.

Flights from Karachi and Sukkur coming to Islamabad could not land at the airport because of fog and decreased visibility either.

Delays were also caused to flights coming from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Flights in Lahore, Multan and Karachi have been facing delays for more than a week now due to the weather.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
