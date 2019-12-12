Asif Zardari leaves PIMS for Zardari House in Islamabad

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president and current PPP co-chairperson, was discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday evening. He is now heading to Zardari House.
The former president is being accompaniedby his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and seniorPPP leaders. He is expected to fly to Karachi tonight at 9:30pm. The flightwill land at 11:15pm.
The PPP has booked five tickets on aprivate airline. A special bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by ChiefJustice Athar Minallah, granted him bail on Wednesday. Zardari had filed a bailpetition on medical grounds on December 3.
He was incarcerated at Adiala Jail inRawalpindi. He was taken to PIMS Hospital for a checkup to verify whether hecould travel.
Reporting by Arham Khan, Sanjay Sadhwani and Ashraf Khan.