Asif Zardari leaves PIMS for Zardari House in Islamabad

2 hours ago
He will leave for Karachi at 9:30pm

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president and current PPP co-chairperson, was discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday evening. He is now heading to Zardari House.

The former president is being accompanied

by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and senior

PPP leaders. He is expected to fly to Karachi tonight at 9:30pm. The flight

will land at 11:15pm.

The PPP has booked five tickets on a

private airline. A special bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief

Justice Athar Minallah, granted him bail on Wednesday. Zardari had filed a bail

petition on medical grounds on December 3.

He was incarcerated at Adiala Jail in

Rawalpindi. He was taken to PIMS Hospital for a checkup to verify whether he

could travel.

Reporting by Arham Khan, Sanjay Sadhwani and Ashraf Khan. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
