Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Asif Zardari expected to arrive in Karachi today

3 hours ago
Asif Zardari expected to arrive in Karachi today

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to fly to Karachi today (Friday).

He was discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court. He had been incarcerated for over five months. He spent three and a half months at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and then another month and a half at PIMS.

He was shifted to Zardari House Thursday evening where he spent the night. The former president was accompanied by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and senior PPP leaders. He was expected to fly to Karachi at 9:30pm. The party, however, decided against it. He was taken to PIMS Hospital for a checkup to verify whether he could travel.

The PPP had booked five tickets on a private airline.

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, granted him bail on Wednesday. Zardari had filed a bail petition on medical grounds on December 3.

Arrangements have been made in Karachi to shift him to a hospital.

