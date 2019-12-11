Asif Ali Zardari granted bail on medical grounds

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court.

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, announced the verdict on Wednesday. Zardari had filed a bail petition on medical grounds on December 3.

He had filed for bail on medical grounds in the two NAB cases against him. His petition argued that he should be given bail till the completion of the trial against him.

He was arrested on June 10 after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail, while his sister was taken into custody four days later. NAB is investigating the siblings for their alleged involvement in money laundering and Park Lane cases.

He has to submit surety bonds of Rs10 million. He was initially arrested in the money laundering case and later in the Park Lane case. He was on judicial remand at Adiala Jail.

After he filed for bail, the court ordered a medical board to be formed to investigate his case. The PIMS Hospital board submitted its report on Wednesday in which it said that the PPP co-chairperson may need an angiography or angioplasty. It said keeping him in custody could prove life threatening. It also said he has Type II diabetes.

When the court asked NAB if it had any objections to Zardari’s bail, its representative did not reply. Instead, he said that NAB had completed the investigation against him and had filed the reference. If you have finished investigating him, why was he being treated at the government’s expense, asked the judge.

The court ordered his immediate release.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Zardari’s son and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they submitted another medical report in court on Wednesday, and it was very concerning.

He thanked everyone for standing by them and thanked the judges for ensuring justice was served. Bilawal said Zardari’s bail was contrary to what the government and NAB wanted. They wanted to stop us, they wanted to squash us, he said.

Discussing his aunt Faryal Talpur’s case, he said NAB’s comments were not submitted, so they will have to wait till December 16.

If they think we will succumb to their pressure because of these tactics, well, they don’t know the power of the poor man, said Bilawal, who triumphantly said Zardar is now out of jail.

Zardari is likely to be transferred to Karachi soon.

