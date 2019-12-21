Armed robbery reported at Islamabad farmhouse of former Musharraf prosecutor

An armed robbery has been reported at the farmhouse of Akram Sheikh, who once headed the government’s prosecution team against Pervez Musharraf.

The robbers were in his house for two hours and held his family hostage. They looted the house and fled.

SP Malik Naeem said Sheikh’s farmhouse is located in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad Friday night.

They locked the family in a room at gunpoint and grabbed their mobile phones so that they couldn’t call for help. They then combed the house and looted it.

SP Naeem said Sheikh was at the farmhouse at the time of the home invasion. A case has not been lodged yet nor has Sheikh recorded his statement.

Sheikh was appointed a prosecutor by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to fight the Musharraf treason case on behalf of the government. He fought the case till 2018 when the PTI government came in and he resigned.

He is now in private practice.

