APS judicial investigation in its last stage

The judicial commission set up for the investigation of the massacre at the Army Public School in Peshawar is in its last stage, according to the media person of the commission, Imranullah Khan.

On December 16, six terrorists carried out a horrific attack on the school and killed 132 students and 17 staff members. They attackers were affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

On its fifth anniversary, families of the martyred are still waiting for answers.

Last year, former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered an inquiry into the attack. A judicial commission was formed and comprised a PHC judge, Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan.

The commission was assigned to conduct an inquiry which involved recording the complete statement of parents, teachers, injured students and officials of police and the Counter Terrorism Department. The Supreme Court gave it six weeks to complete the inquiry but later extended the deadline.

The media person for the commission, Imranullah Khan, recently said that the probe is in its last stage and has recorded the statements of more than 140 people.

“In a month or two, the investigation report will be submitted to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Statements of key army officers were recorded, including Major General Inam Malik Haider who was the brigadier at the time of the attack and had conducted an inquiry into it.

Statements of high-ranking police officers were also recorded including, two former provincial police officers, former IG Salahuddin Mehsud and Nasir Durrani, the then DIG of the Counter Terrorism Department.

The victim’s families have filed petitions in the high court seeking information from the government regarding the investigation.

A major revelation was a threat letter issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority in August 2014 about a possible attack on educational institutions run by the Pakistan Army. The martyrs’ parents pointed this out and demanded answers from the authorities regarding steps taken to prevent the attack.

A TTP commander, Umer Mansoor, had claimed responsibility. The US government and Pakistan Army confirmed that Umer was killed in a US drone strike on July 9, 2016, in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The military courts set up after the attack convicted seven people. Six were sentenced to death out of which five have been hanged to death. One was sentenced life in prison.

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts,” ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Monday.

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families. We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/Swv1ocF3gO — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2019

The convicts, Sabeel alias Yahya, Hazrat Ali, Mujeebur Rehman, Molvi Abdus Salam and Attequr Rehman of Toheedwal Jihad Group, and Taj Mohammad of the TTP, were sentenced to death. The last convict, Kifayatullah of the TWJ, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

