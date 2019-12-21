Anti-loadshedding protest turns violent in Bannu, police fire tear-gas shells

Several protesters fainted

Residents of Baka Khel attacked Power House No 2 after unscheduled loadshedding in the area. They damaged the gate and threw rocks at the main structure.

In response, the police fired tear-gas shells into the crowd, causing a few protesters to faint.

The protesters say they're sick of unscheduled loadshedding. They believe their share of electricity is being given to other cities.

The protest included former district and tehsil members.

Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Khan and DSP Murad Khan are engaged in negotiations with the protesters.