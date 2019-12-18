Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Amnesty International opposes death penalty to Pervez Musharraf

1 hour ago
Amnesty International opposes death penalty to Pervez Musharraf

File photo: AFP

Amnesty International opposed on Wednesday the death penalty awarded to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, however, said that “he must face accountability for all crimes”.

“The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhumane and degrading punishment; it metes out vengeance, not justice,” said Omar Warraich, Amnesty International’s deputy director for South Asia, in a statement.

It said the former military dictator and the government he led must be held accountable for all the human rights violations committed during their time in office and not a select few.

“This includes extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, death in custody, unlawful killings and other serious human rights violations committed against the political opposition, human rights defenders, members of civil society and suspected members of armed groups,” the statement read.

“No one is above the law,” Warraich said further. “It is encouraging to see Pakistan break with a history of impunity for powerful generals.”

Amnesty International pervez musharraf
 
Tell us what you think:

