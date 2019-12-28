Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
Amended NAB ordinance challenged in courts

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 was challenged on Saturday through petitions filed in the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court.

A petition was filed against the ordinance in the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry. It said the ordinance was likely to affect the concept of uniform accountability.

The petitioner said the amended ordinance was in contrast with the constitution and basic rights.

NAB and its chairman won’t be able to act independently after the promulgation of the ordinance, the petitioner said. Its approval from the cabinet was also devious.

The federal government, Ministry of Law, NAB chairman and others were made parties in the petition.

A similar petition was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the ordinance.

Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
