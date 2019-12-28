Amended NAB ordinance challenged in courts

The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 was challenged on Saturday through petitions filed in the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court.

A petition was filed against the ordinance in the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry. It said the ordinance was likely to affect the concept of uniform accountability.

The petitioner said the amended ordinance was in contrast with the constitution and basic rights.

NAB and its chairman won’t be able to act independently after the promulgation of the ordinance, the petitioner said. Its approval from the cabinet was also devious.

The federal government, Ministry of Law, NAB chairman and others were made parties in the petition.

A similar petition was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the ordinance.

