Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

All politicians nurtured in military nurseries: Sheikh Rasheed

6 mins ago
Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, who was once considered a close aide of the former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, has said that the special court’s verdict sentencing the latter to death has “reopened old wounds”.

A special bench sentenced on Tuesday Musharraf to death in a treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution. The law states that any person who abrogates or suspends the Constitution “by use of force or show of force” is guilty of high treason.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

During Musharraf’s regime (2001 to 2008), Rasheed held different portfolios. In 2002, he was appointed as the federal minister for information and broadcasting, while in 2006, he was made the federal minister for railways.

Rasheed spoke on SAMAA TV‘s programme Naya Din about the verdict. He believes it has only manifested distances and recalled past events, adding: “There’s not a single Pakistani politician that has not been nurtured in military nurseries.”

He was of the view that the verdict did not benefit anyone. “The people aren’t happy, nor is the verdict serving democracy,” he said.

He added that the matter will be discussed in the federal cabinet once Prime Minister Imran Khan returns from Geneva.

