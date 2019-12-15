All Pakistan Private Schools Federation president injured in Lahore attack

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation President Kashif Mirza was attacked in Lahore Saturday night.

Six assailants on two motorcycles opened fire on his car in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Karim Block.

Mirza was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Three bullets grazed his back and arm.

He said he had been receiving threats for some time. The Iqbal Town police have recorded his statement and are investigating the case.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and summoned a report from the Lahore CCPO. He has also directed the police to find the attackers as soon as possible.

