All corrupt individuals have gathered under PTI’s umbrella: Ahsan Iqbal

Points to growing dissatisfaction of coalition partners with govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal alleged on Thursday that all corrupt individuals have gathered under the umbrella of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Iqbal's comments came in response to the remarks by PM's

aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. They both appeared on SAMAA TV show

'Nadeem Malik Live' Thursday night.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik asked Awan whether the release of

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari was a threat to the government.

"The government has no threat from, neither is it

worried about them," she replied.

"Neither the PTI can become part of any deal or NRO,

nor the prime minister can encourage this idea at any point," the PM's

aide said, in response to a question about a deal between the government and

the opposition.

"It is the right of an ailing person to approach the

courts.... and we respect the court verdicts," she added.

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said that "all winds of

accountability are blowing towards Nawaz league". He alleged that state

apparatus meant for accountability was being used to victimise opponents.

"All big guns of the PTI are free," he lamented.

"All corrupt individuals have gathered under one umbrella."

Speaking on the show, the PML-N leader also responded to the

allegations of corruption against him. "I would not have been living in a

rented house, had I committed corruption," he said.

He also pointed to the growing dissatisfaction of the

coalition partners with the government.

Iqbal reiterated the statement of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

in which the PML-Q chief had said that if the circumstances remained the same,

then no one would be willing to take over the reins of the country in the next

few months.

The PML-N leader further said that Shehbaz Sharif would return to the country as soon as Nawaz Sharif's condition improved.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

