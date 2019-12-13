Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

All corrupt individuals have gathered under PTI’s umbrella: Ahsan Iqbal

December 13, 2019
Points to growing dissatisfaction of coalition partners with govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal alleged on Thursday that all corrupt individuals have gathered under the umbrella of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Iqbal's comments came in response to the remarks by PM's

aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. They both appeared on SAMAA TV show

'Nadeem Malik Live' Thursday night.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik asked Awan whether the release of

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari was a threat to the government.

"The government has no threat from, neither is it

worried about them," she replied.

"Neither the PTI can become part of any deal or NRO,

nor the prime minister can encourage this idea at any point," the PM's

aide said, in response to a question about a deal between the government and

the opposition.

"It is the right of an ailing person to approach the

courts.... and we respect the court verdicts," she added.

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said that "all winds of

accountability are blowing towards Nawaz league". He alleged that state

apparatus meant for accountability was being used to victimise opponents.

"All big guns of the PTI are free," he lamented.

"All corrupt individuals have gathered under one umbrella."

Speaking on the show, the PML-N leader also responded to the

allegations of corruption against him. "I would not have been living in a

rented house, had I committed corruption," he said.

He also pointed to the growing dissatisfaction of the

coalition partners with the government.

Iqbal reiterated the statement of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

in which the PML-Q chief had said that if the circumstances remained the same,

then no one would be willing to take over the reins of the country in the next

few months.

The PML-N leader further said that Shehbaz Sharif would return to the country as soon as Nawaz Sharif's condition improved.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ahsan IQBAL Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Ahsan Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nadeem Malik LIVE, government, opposition, corruption, PML-N
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.