Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Akram Durrani granted bail in four cases

3 hours ago
Akram Durrani granted bail in four cases

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court granted on Wednesday Akram Durrani, a JUI-F leader and head of the opposition’s Rehbar Committee, bail till December 18 in four inquiries against him.

Durrani is being investigated in the bulletproof car, housing ministry appointment, assets beyond known sources of income and appointment of a director cases.

He filed for bail on Tuesday. On November 23, NAB wrote a letter to the interior ministry suggesting that Durrani’s name should be added to the Exit Control List. NAB asked the Ministry of Interior to place his name on the ECL because they believe that the former federal minister could leave the country.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case on Wednesday. Durrani has been directed to submit four sureties of Rs0.5 million each. NAB has been asked to submit a written reply in the case by December 18.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Akram Durrani islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.