Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Agha Siraj Durrani granted bail in assets case

2 hours ago
Agha Siraj Durrani granted bail in assets case

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been granted bail.

The Sindh High Court announced the verdict on the PPP leader’s bail plea on Friday afternoon. Durrani was in custody for owning more assets than he could afford with his income. He was arrested on February 20 and has been in custody ever since.

The court ordered him to submit sureties of Rs1 million and his passport to the court. It also ordered his name to be added to the Exit Control List.

His case is being heard by an accountability court in Karachi. His wife, four daughters and two sons are also named in the case.

He is still in jail. It is expected that he will be released tonight once the sureties are paid. His release orders will then be issued.

