Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Accountability court approves LNG reference for hearing

1 hour ago
Accountability court approves LNG reference for hearing

An Islamabad accountability court approved for hearing the LNG reference against 10 suspects, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

NAB has refilled the reference after addressing the suspects’ objections.

Judge Azam Khan will hear the case.

NAB filed the first reference on December 3. It named Abbasi, Ismail, former managing directors of PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and Shahid M Islam, Engro Corporation Chairperson Hussain Dawood and Director Abdul Samad Dawood, former Port Qasim Authority chairperson Agha Jan Akhtar, former OGRA chairperson Saeed Ahmed Khan, former OGRA member Aamir Naseem and the authority’s current chairperson Uzma Adil Khan.

The reference states that one company gained profits of Rs21 billion from March 2015 to September 2019 because of the LNG contract because of which the national treasury incurred losses of Rs47 billion.

Abbasi and Ismail were arrested four months ago by NAB. A travel ban was imposed on them in April. NAB in its notice to Abbasi accused him of misusing his authority and “deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly” causing loss to the national exchequer while awarding the contract for LNG terminal-I.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
miftah ismail
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
miftah ismail, shahid khaqan abbasi, lng case, accountability court,
 
MOST READ
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi's Clifton
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.