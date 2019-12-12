Accountability court approves LNG reference for hearing

An Islamabad accountability court approved for hearing the LNG reference against 10 suspects, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

NAB has refilled the reference after addressing the suspects’ objections.

Judge Azam Khan will hear the case.

NAB filed the first reference on December 3. It named Abbasi, Ismail, former managing directors of PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and Shahid M Islam, Engro Corporation Chairperson Hussain Dawood and Director Abdul Samad Dawood, former Port Qasim Authority chairperson Agha Jan Akhtar, former OGRA chairperson Saeed Ahmed Khan, former OGRA member Aamir Naseem and the authority’s current chairperson Uzma Adil Khan.

The reference states that one company gained profits of Rs21 billion from March 2015 to September 2019 because of the LNG contract because of which the national treasury incurred losses of Rs47 billion.

Abbasi and Ismail were arrested four months ago by NAB. A travel ban was imposed on them in April. NAB in its notice to Abbasi accused him of misusing his authority and “deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly” causing loss to the national exchequer while awarding the contract for LNG terminal-I.

