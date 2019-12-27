Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

A silver lining for Lahore’s street children

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Welfare group offers free education till class 5

Across a tall and shiny mall in Lahore is an informal settlement that houses children from the streets. They are ignored by most and referred to as those who live on the “other side of the bridge”.

But a local welfare group has been trying to help them through free education. Go Green Welfare Society initially started off by planting trees. They then expanded and introduced a campaign called ‘Panchween Pass’ with the aims to educate all of Lahore’s street children.

The welfare group starts off by counseling the children’s parents on the importance of education, Aasma Farhad, founder of the organisation said on SAMAA Tv’s programme Naya Din.

It isn’t easy though. Farhad says they talked to the parents day and night before they agreed.

The children are taught from playgroup to grade five and there are two batches. “We teach them till class five because then they will at least be able to provide for themselves or get a job,” the founder said.

The classes are conducted from Monday to Friday, 6:30am to 8am.

“The course we teach is comprehensive,” Farhad said. “It includes lessons on health and hygiene, communication and mannerism and etiquettes,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Education Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
street children, education, classes, Go Green Welfare Society, Lahore
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.