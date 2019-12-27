A silver lining for Lahore’s street children

Welfare group offers free education till class 5

Across a tall and shiny mall in Lahore is an informal settlement that houses children from the streets. They are ignored by most and referred to as those who live on the “other side of the bridge”.

But a local welfare group has been trying to help them through free education. Go Green Welfare Society initially started off by planting trees. They then expanded and introduced a campaign called ‘Panchween Pass’ with the aims to educate all of Lahore’s street children.

The welfare group starts off by counseling the children’s parents on the importance of education, Aasma Farhad, founder of the organisation said on SAMAA Tv’s programme Naya Din.

It isn’t easy though. Farhad says they talked to the parents day and night before they agreed.

The children are taught from playgroup to grade five and there are two batches. “We teach them till class five because then they will at least be able to provide for themselves or get a job,” the founder said.

The classes are conducted from Monday to Friday, 6:30am to 8am.

“The course we teach is comprehensive,” Farhad said. “It includes lessons on health and hygiene, communication and mannerism and etiquettes,” she added.

