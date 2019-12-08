Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
8 injured in bus accident as fog engulfs Burewala

1 hour ago
At least eight people were injured Tuesday morning after a passenger bus collided with a truck in Burewala because of dense fog.

The injured have been shifted to a DHQ Hospital, according to a rescue official. The accident took place because of low visibility, he added.

For the past four days, heavy fog has blanketed different parts of Punjab. Lahore, Multan, Vehari, Burewala, Okara, Khanewal and Bahawalpur have been affected the most.

Visibility has dropped due to which many motorways and highways have been closed for traffic. Motorway M-2 connecting Lahore and Khanqah Dogran has been closed, along with Multan’s Motorway M-4 and M-5.

People have been advised to use fog lights while driving and avoid unnecessary travel for as long as extreme weather conditions persist, said motorway officials.

