60 Islamabad lawyers suspended from bar association for not protesting

Sixty lawyers had their Islamabad High Court Bar Association membership suspended on Friday for not participating in a protest.

The bar association had called a protest and boycott of court proceedings on Friday in support of Wednesday’s attack of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology by lawyers in Lahore.

These 60 lawyers did not participate in a protest on Friday, nor did they boycott court proceedings. Some even attended the oath-taking ceremony of three new judges at the Islamabad High Court.

The bar association has sent their names to the Pakistan Bar Council and asked it to suspend their memberships for one month. That means they wouldn’t be able to practice law in Pakistan.

Among these lawyers are Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah and former additional attorney general Tariq Khokhar.

These decisions were made during a meeting of the bar association. It also decided to stage protests across the country during the hearing of a contempt case against Umair Baloch on December 19. He is the association’s secretary and was issued a notice by the Islamabad High Court for professional misconduct and contempt.

