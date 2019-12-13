Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

60 Islamabad lawyers suspended from bar association for not protesting

2 hours ago
60 Islamabad lawyers suspended from bar association for not protesting

Sixty lawyers had their Islamabad High Court Bar Association membership suspended on Friday for not participating in a protest.

The bar association had called a protest and boycott of court proceedings on Friday in support of Wednesday’s attack of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology by lawyers in Lahore.

These 60 lawyers did not participate in a protest on Friday, nor did they boycott court proceedings. Some even attended the oath-taking ceremony of three new judges at the Islamabad High Court.

The bar association has sent their names to the Pakistan Bar Council and asked it to suspend their memberships for one month. That means they wouldn’t be able to practice law in Pakistan.

Among these lawyers are Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah and former additional attorney general Tariq Khokhar.

These decisions were made during a meeting of the bar association. It also decided to stage protests across the country during the hearing of a contempt case against Umair Baloch on December 19. He is the association’s secretary and was issued a notice by the Islamabad High Court for professional misconduct and contempt.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
islamabad high court lawyers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
pic attack, pic, lahore lawyers, pakistan bar council, pakistan lawyers, islamabad high court, islamabad high court bar association, ihc, ihcba, law
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.