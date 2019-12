A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted upper parts of Pakistan Monday night, according to United States Geological Survey.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit, Chilas, Astore, Skardu and Muzaffarabad at around 10:19pm.

The earthquake had its epicenter in Eidgah area of GB’s Astore district, according to the USGS.

It struck at a depth of 40.2km.

