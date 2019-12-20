Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
34,000 stray dogs culled in Sindh in a month

2 hours ago
34,000 stray dogs culled in Sindh in a month

Photo: AFP

Over 34,000 stray dogs were culled in Sindh in a single month.

The Sindh High Court was informed of this in a report presented by the Sindh government on Saturday.

The most dogs were culled in Hyderabad, where 19,000 canines were killed.

In Karachi, 2,298 dogs were culled in Karachi, according to the report.

Sindh has been experiencing a rabies problem. In response, it has begun vaccinated stray dogs against rabies but in some cases, dogs are being culled too.

Rabies has claimed at least 22 lives in Sindh this year and thousands of people have been bitten by stray dogs. In many cases, hospitals have run out of anti-rabies vaccines.

Animal rights activists have called on the government not to cull dogs and vaccinate them instead.

