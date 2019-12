Twenty people were arrested from all over Karachi during a Rangers operation on Wednesday.

“We have seized illegal weapons and drugs from the suspects,” said the Ranger spokesperson.

They are suspected to be involved in the drug trade, street crime and robberies, he added.

The operations were conducted in Korangi, Chakiwara, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Zaman Town.

Operations are also expected to be conducted in other areas of the city, such as Al Falah Society, Baghdadi, Jackson and Civil Lines.

